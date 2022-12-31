Share:

Peshawar - A total of 210 graduates received their BS degrees, with 27 receiving medals for their good academic performance, during the University of Peshawar’s third convocation for the Bachelor of Science (BS) programme here on Friday.

Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest, while Dr Mohammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor of the University, was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he would try to arrange a visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the University of Peshawar campus so that the problems faced by all educational institutions, including the UoP, could be resolved. He said that in order to achieve success in life, one must always struggle. He advised the younger generation to apply their experiences to achieve the goal with broad thinking, outstanding vision, modesty, and purity of character. He praised the University of Peshawar administration for providing education and training to the nation’s architects despite financial constraints.

Governor Ghulam Ali greeted the graduates, as well as their parents and faculty members. He said that despite financial constraints, the University of Peshawar had raised the national and international profile of the country by providing quality education and training to talented students.

He expressed his joy at the large number of successful students in the convocation and stated that women are the most significant component of the country, accounting for more than 52 percent of the population.

He advised the students to adopt decency, morals, truth, and piety now that they have joined the practical life in order to develop towards their objective and continue the journey of achievement while being exposed to the necessities of the present era.

“Your parents have managed to enable you to complete your education under the most trying conditions and now it is your obligation to satisfy the expectations of your parents and the nation.

Adopt a role in which, rather than being a burden to others, you can become effective members of society and a source of fixing the problems of others,” he urged. Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees also addressed the convocation, thanking the governor for his presence and presenting a detailed report on the university and its workers. He also noted the university’s current financial woes and other issues.