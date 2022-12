Share:

A delegation, led by Chief Coordinator of PML(N) Overseas Pakistanis, Barrister Amjad Malik met with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor about the Overseas Pakistanis' issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role for strengthening the country's economy.