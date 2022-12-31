Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting held on 19th December has referred the Privilege Motion No, 12 of 2022; given notice of by Syed Abdul Rasheed, MPA to the Special Committee, which was appointed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting and was notified consisting of the following Members: Ghulam Qadir Chandio MPA Convener, Muhammad Qasim Soomro MPA, Member Syeda Marvi Faseeh MPA Member, Abdul Razak Raja MPA Member, Khawaja-Izhar-ul-Hassan MPA Member, Arif Mustafa Jatoi MPA Member, Muhammad Qasim MPA Member. The committee will examine the contents of the Privilege Motion to determine whether a breach of Privilege has been committed and, if so, the nature of the breach and the circumstances relating to it and to make such recommendations as it may deem appropriate within five days, according to a notification on Friday.