KARACHI-The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw as the hosts just managed to get away after their surprised declaration in the last session of the fifth day here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Friday.

Pakistani batters Saud Shakeel and Mir Hamza looked all set to play for a draw before they were called off the field by skipper Babar Azam. With just 137-run lead, the Pakistani management took a chance and asked the Balck Caps to bat for 15 possible overs. Needing 138 runs with a require rate of 9.2 runs per over, the Kiwis showed positive intent by sending Michael Bracewell along with Devon Conway as openers.

After losing Michael Bracewell in the first over, Tom Latham and Devon Conway batted aggressively as they scored 61-1 in 7.3 overs after the bad light stopped the play. Requiring another 77 runs for a famous victory, the visitors were keen to fancy their chances before umpire Aleem Dar checked the light meter, consulted with his partner Alex Wharf and decided to call off the match.

Kane Williamson was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten double century. At outset of the morning session, nightwatchman Nauman Ali (4) fell without adding a run to his overnight score, leaving Pakistan at 81-3. The hosts were in deep trouble at 100-4 when Captain Babar Azam (14) departed after being trapped in front of stumps by Ish Sodhi. Wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed played another important knock of 53, adding 85 runs for the fifth wicket with Imam-ul-Haq.

After the lunch, Ish Sodhi came up with a burst of wickets, dismissing Sarfaraz Ahmed (53), Agha Salman (6) and Imam-Ul-Huq (96) in quick succession. Imam-ul-Haq played brilliantly but his 96-run’s sensible knock came to an end, where Pakistan were reeling at 206-7. Muhammad Wasim Jnr then joined Saud Shakeel and the duo added 71 runs together, giving some sort of hope to the team to save the match.

Ish Sodhi broke the partnership, deceiving Mohammad Wasim Jnr (43) with a googly to trap him in front of the stumps. When Mir Hamza walked out to bat at 277-8, Pakistan were close to face a defeat as they had 103-run lead and 30 overs still remained in the game. But Mir Hamza well supported Saud Shakeel as both made sure to play as many as deliveries without losing more wickets before captain Babar Azam declared the innings.

Ish Sodhi recorded his maiden five-fer while finishing with career-best figures of 36.5-11-86-6, while wicketkeeper Tom Blundell accounted for three Pakistan batters in the second innings to finish with seven dismissals in the match. The second Test will commence at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday (January 2).

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 438 (Babar 161, Agha 103, Sarfaraz 86, Southee 3-69) and 311-8d (Imam 96, Shakeel 55*, Sodhi 6-86) drew with NEW ZEALAND 612-9d (Williamson 200*, Latham 113, Conway 92, Abrar 5-205) and 61-1 (Latham 35*, Abrar 1-23).