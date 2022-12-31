Share:

PESHAWAR - Both Pakistan and Iran have centuries-old cultures and may collaborate to promote tourism and cultural activities said the Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bakhtiar Khan while talking to Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran, Mehran Iskandaryan who called on him in the office. DG KPCTA sought to develop a plan for stakeholder exchange in the tourism, cultural, and sports sectors. He stated that it will boost friendly relations between the two Muslim countries while also opening up new avenues for economic and trade promotion. He stated that the event would educate people about the cultural similarities between the two countries as well as create a forum for stakeholders from both countries to promote tourism and culture. KPCTA Director General Bakhtiar Khan awarded the shield to Mehran Iskandaryan in the end.