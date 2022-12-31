Share:

LAHORE - A Spain-based expatriate businessman Ch. Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed the prob­lems of overseas Pakistanis. The CM stated that he valued Pakistanis living abroad with all his heart and assured him of providing every possible fa­cility for investment. The incumbent government has transformed Punjab into a business-friendly province. The chip manufacturing industry would be promoted in Punjab along with the promotion of technical education facilities to meet the needs of the industrial sector, he added. Abdul Ghaffar termed CM Parvez Elahi a public leader in the true sense who has done great work in a short period of four months. Parvez Elahi’s services for the people will always be remembered, he added.