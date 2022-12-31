Share:

“God has seen your tears and heard your prayers. Fear not, the child will not die.”

–Grigory Rasputin

Rasputin was killed in 1916 at the residence of Prince Felix Yussupov and his battered body was discovered in the Neva River a few days later. The tale of his murder is riddled with facts and legend; According to Yussupov, Rasputin was invited to his house for dinner where he served him a platter of cakes and multiple glasses of wine. Both of these were laced with potassium cyanide, a poison, with the intention to kill him but he appeared to be fine even after having consumed everything. Desperate, Yussupov then shot him in the head with a revolver and even then, he claimed that Rasputin did not die. He was eventually thrown in a river where he allegedly drowned. In contrast to this tale, the autopsy stated that a shot to the head from a close range was the cause of death and does not mention poison or drowning.