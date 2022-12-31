Share:

peshawarp - Peshawar police chief DiG Muhammad i jaz Khan visited remote police checkposts in the provincial capital to check security plans and cops’ alertness. a police spokesman said the CCpO paid a visit to the stations, which had been under attack in recent weeks, early Friday. The CCPO asked the officers to ensure more facilities to their premises, which play a crucial role in protecting the provincial capital from threats. in recent months, several points were targeted with grenades and automatic guns in peshawar and other areas. According to official sources, militants recently employed firearms equipped with night vision thermal goggles to target police officers in several locations. Late Thursday night, an attack with automatic weapons was carried out on a check-post in Dera ismail Khan district. The security personnel, however, repelled the attack. Meanwhile, a meeting at the Malik s aad shaheed police Lines discussed measures to prevent aerial firing on new year’s eve and other festive occasions. All officials concerned were instructed to ensure that no-one resorts to aerial firing on new year’s eve, and at weddings and other functions as the practice often claims lives and causes injuries to many people.