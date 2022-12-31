Share:

LAHORE - Department of Education and Special Education, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a document of understanding (DoU) for deployment of Online Student Information System across Gilgit Baltistan in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The ceremony was chaired by Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr Arslan Khalid. GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider were also present on the occasion. Gilgit Baltistan Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal and PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi signed the DoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Other officials included PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Waseem Bhatti, Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi and Gilgit Baltistan DG Education Majeed Khan. On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider briefed the participants about the scope of the collaboration and how PITB will be facilitating the GB Department of Education and Special Education with a range of IT interventions in multiple domains.