Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Friday directed the author­ities to initiate the process of outsourcing Jinnah Interna­tional Airport Karachi, Alla­ma Iqbal International Air­port Lahore and Islamabad International Airport under public private partnership.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to aviation and airports, in Islam­abad on Friday.

The Prime Minister direct­ed that in the outsourcing process all concerned depart­ments should take steps effi­ciently. He further said trans­parency should be ensured in this process.

The meeting was given a de­tailed briefing on the outsourc­ing of airports. It was informed that outsourcing of airports is a normal profit seeking practice throughout the world. It was told that initially Islamabad in­ternational Airport and Lahore Airport will be outsourced un­der public-private partnership. The outsourcing of airports will not only provide revenue to the government but it will also help improving facilities for interna­tional travelers.

The meeting was also briefed on the performance of Paki­stan International Airlines. It was informed that PIA collect­ed revenue worth 172 billion rupees during 2022 which is highest amount in the histo­ry of the national airline. The meeting was told that four new A-320 fleets have been included in PIA. The network of the airline has also been ex­panded.

Moreover, the meeting was briefed that wide-body aircrafts are being included in PIA’s fleet.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of PIA, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and rel­evant officers.