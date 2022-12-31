Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 23 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 5 kg chars, 33 litres liquor, two pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held two robbers and recovered cash Rs 50,000, a vehicle, and other items from their possessions.

Wah Cantt police busted a gang of street criminals identified as Saif ur Rehman and arrested Saif ur Rehman, ring leader, and Usman and recovered Rs 110,000 cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possessions.

Police during search operations conducted in different areas rounded up nine Afghan nationals namely Adnan, Abdul Hameed, Nabeel, Salahuddin, Sabir, Rahat and Israr, residing in Rawalpindi district illegally without legal documents.

He informed that Kahuta police managed to net an accused Ahsan Sadaqat wanted in an attempt to murder case. The spokesman said that Westridge, Race Course, Saddar Baroni and Bani police arrested Rehan, Zubair, Amanullah, Almas, and Bilal on recovery of 5 kg hashish.

RA Bazaar, Race Course, Rawat, Naseerabad, and Kalar Syedan police netted five bootleggers namely Adil Maqbool, Fahad, Qaiser, Aqib, and Zahid and recovered 33 litres liquor and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possessions.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown against professional beggars netted 31 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.