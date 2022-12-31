Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on January 5 to discuss the country’s current political and economic crisis on Friday.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over the meeting at Bilawal House, Karachi. The CEC will discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting would be attended by the senior leadership of PPP. The meeting comes after reports of installing a technocrat government to take ‘tough’ decisions to save the country’s economy emerged.

Earlier, the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan People’s Party Qadir Mandokhail claimed on Wednesday that PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not accept a technocrat government.

Qadir Mandokhail, while talking to the media said that there was no mention of a technocrat setup in the Constitution. “PTI will not accept a technocrat government nor it will be accepted by PPP.”

The PPP lawmaker said that not a single political party would accept a technocrat setup in the country. He admitted that technocrats are working in different sectors and they used to influence the decisions.