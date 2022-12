Share:

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the rule of law was different for the PTI compared to other parties.

The former federal minister was of the view that a reference would be filed against the chief election commissioner who was no more than a government clerk. He added the economy of the country had collapsed and those running the affairs were not serious and were fearful when the matter of elections was discussed.