Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a contempt of court plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government after the ECP failed to conduct the local government (LG) elections in the capital.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the ECP to conduct the LG polls on Saturday (Dec 31). The Interior secretary and cabinet secretary have also been nominated as respondents. The plea stated that as the ECP and the federal government failed to comply with the order of the IHC regarding holding LG polls in the capital, they must be proceeded against for contempt of court.

Earlier, sources said, the ECP contended that the LG elections could not be held on such short notice as the required workforce was on winter vacation. Though it vowed to conduct polls in the city s 101 union councils. It must be noted that the bill increasing the number of UCs from 101 to 125 in the city was passed by the National Assembly amid an uproar earlier this month. On this basis, the ECP postponed the elections citing a change in delimitation as the reason. The PTI and the JI moved the IHC against notification which resulted in its quashing.