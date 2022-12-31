Share:

LAHORE - Punjab forest department planted 102 million plants across Punjab from January to December 2022. The highest plantation was done in Bahawalpur with 2 million. Ac­cording to the departmental per­formance report 2022 issued here on Friday, the total number of trees planted under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program reached 310 million till now. As many as 2614 awareness programs were orga­nized in the province this year, while the number of other aware­ness activities related to encourag­ing plantation was 3159.

The department distributed 35 million saplings to the people free of charge against the target of 34 million in 2022, while 23 new gov­ernment nurseries were added this year, now the total number of nurs­eries across Punjab raised to 460.

More than 58 million plants of various types were produced in nurseries, while more than 556 acres of occupied land of the for­est department was recovered. Similarly, 228 FIRs were registered against the incidents of tree cut­ting and thousands of logs were recovered. The department com­pleted three development schemes at the cost of Rs 803 million, which included the expansion and reno­vation of Bhakkar Forest Park, For­est Academy and Forest Complex. On the other hand, animal breed­ing resulted into increase of 381 animals and birds in the safari zoo and 287 in the Lahore zoo. Minis­ter Forest Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Forest Shahid Zaman expressed their satisfaction on the performance report.