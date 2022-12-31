Share:

Rawalpindi-The Punjab government on Friday extended winter vacations in all public and private schools till January 8.

According to a notification, issued by Secretary School Education Waqas Ali Mahmood, the winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab province have been extended from Jan 2 to 8, 2023.

All schools (public and private) would re-open on Monday, January 9 resuming a full/ normal week for all classes.

However, the notification said that the restrictions regarding the wearing of face masks within school premises would remain intact.