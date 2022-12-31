Share:

In this post-truth era, it is difficult to access truth and avoid getting manipulated by lies. Journalists from various respectable media outlets are trying to convey the truth to us in this era. Recently Elon musk banned various journalists’ twitter accounts because they published information regarding his private jet usage and location. He accused them of doxing. Before Elon musk, some other elites’ private jet usage was also tracked and made public. These were criticized for using private jets irrationally. This has bad implications for the earth’s environment and the public need to know what elites are doing to the earth. Elites can’t expect to exploit the earth with their excessive and unethical consumption habits without facing flak. Journalists are very important for democracy.

They need to be protected from online hate and other threats. Some elites are working day and night to harass the detractors of their masters. These all became threats to not only democracy but also to public well-being. The public need to know the truth so that they can make informed choices when required. The public needs to know the unethical consumption habits of these elites, the wealth they have amassed by looting public money, and their actions that are harming the earth’s ecosystem. The world has reached the tipping point due to restrictions on right to information. We need to stand up for free speech. The situation is worse for women journalists who get rape threats, and death threats and are catcalled for saying the truth. The press is being throttled by states by using excuses that the government is trying to curb misinformation.

Pakistani governments use the same excuses to control the press. They promulgated the now-defunct Peca ordinance to suppress criticism against government and institutions. No institution or person should be considered sacred. If a public servant is serving his own interests as opposed to the public and if he is going beyond his constitutional role in this endeavor, then he should be criticized. People should be allowed to criticize institutions and their actors because it is public money that is being spent on public servants. They should have a say in how it should be spent and on whom. Moreover, the foreign gifts received by every public servant by virtue of being a Pakistani government agent should be made public because these gifts have to be reciprocated with money from the public exchequer. So that the public will be able to criticize whoever is plundering what’s rightfully theirs. We all need to exercise our right to information and stand for press freedom, only then we will be able to see the truth and make the right decisions.

HALEEMA SADIA,

Kallar Syedan.