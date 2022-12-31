Share:

Covid-19 made an epic comeback in China after it relaxed its ‘Zero-Covid’ policies due to public backlash. There are 58,500 active cases in the country and according to experts, the numbers will rise with the spread of the new and more infectious variant, BF.7. While the situation has not become dire enough to warrant a travel ban, countries from across the world—including Pakistan—have decided to reinstate screening policies at airports. Even if this is done in a state of borderline panic, this is the responsible thing to do. We have made all too many sacrifices to suffer the same fate as we did in the first two years of the pandemic.

Pakistan particularly has mobilised at impressive speeds following the outbreak in our neighbouring countries. Provincial governments have resumed the protocol of medical screenings, especially for Covid-19 for international travellers. Inbound travellers must produce a negative PCR test in addition to giving the rapid antigen test available at the airport, courtesy of the federal government. Furthermore, staff members of all airlines have been instructed to adopt a strict policy of social distancing, encouraging the use of sanitizers and masks. They have also been directed to fumigate the vehicle before each flight and disinfect wherever necessary to ensure that the risk of transporting the virus from one country to the next is limited as much as possible.

This is a comprehensive policy that, once in action, should be enough to ward off the resurgence of Covid-19 in Pakistan. There is still plenty that we do not know about the new variant so acting with caution is definitely the right move forward. Our people are already suffering through economic turmoil, a humanitarian crisis due to floods, political instability and rising extremism in the country. Adding a health crisis that we were fortunate enough to control would be extremely devastating. In light of this, the government must step up further and spread awareness about the need to take precautionary measures on an individual basis once again. The masses must get their vaccines, booster shots or take frequent tests if they work in a public setting. We must nip the problem in the bud before it becomes all too big for us to handle.