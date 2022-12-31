Share:

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that sending the selected packing was a victory for the die-hard (jiyalas) party workers.

Speaking to the party candidates for the local government elections in Karachi on Saturday, he said that despite facing difficulties, the PPP saved the country in the past and would continue to save it in the future.

While taking a dig at the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Bilawal said that the politics of Imran Khan has damaged the country’s economy and democracy but the PPP doesn’t believe in politics of hatred.

“The truth will prevail whenever there is a contest,” he said and added we toppled Imran Khan’s government through a no-confidence motion and this was the victory of the masses.

He said the country is passing through a difficult period but we will steer the country out of this difficult phase.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the jiyalas will defeat Kaptan whichever constituency he would contest elections.