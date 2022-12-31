Share:

LAHORE - Twenty-eight years ago on December 29, 1994, Pakistan’s first dedicated cancer hospital opened in Lahore as a symbol of hope for cancer patients. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), once considered a mere dream, became a reality because of the unprecedented support of the Pakistani people. Yesterday, SKMCH&RC in Lahore marked the completion of twenty-eight years of serving humanity and the hospital in Peshawar marked its 7th anniversary. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, the Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, said, “I want to thank all the donors and supporters who make it possible for us to continue to provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment, free of charge, to over 75 percent of our patients. Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore, in Peshawar, and soon in Karachi, aim to provide quality cancer treatment to cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay. These hospitals were built and are able to treat more patients each year because of the unstinting support of the Pakistani people who generously give their donations and Zakat to this cause. This unwavering support over the years meant that we were able to embark on the construction of Pakistan’s biggest cancer hospital in Karachi. The hospital will be twice the size of our hospital in Lahore and will especially benefit the people of Sindh and Balochistan. The physical structure of our third hospital is complete and finishing work is underway. I am confident that with your ongoing support, we will complete the project on time and will celebrate its inauguration in late-December, 2023.”