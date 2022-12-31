Share:

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Saturday 20 million flood-hit people need immediate assistance in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

In a series of tweets, she accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of ignoring the real issues of the country and starting a new series of protests and agitation.

Sherry Rehman said PTI’s priority is to remain relevant in national politics and hit the headlines at any cost.

She said after failing to dissolve assemblies, the party is left with no option but to agitate.