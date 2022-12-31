Share:

LAHORE - Young talented Shiraz Asif of the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) has won the first position in the quiz competition of the seminar on the importance of mental health in sports competitions organized under the auspices of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Athletes Commission. In the quiz competition on the first day of the seminar, Shiraz won the first position by getting 66.67 points in 1min 34sec. Haroon Sarwar Butt of Pakistan Karate Federation secured second with 50 points in 2min 17sec while Badminton Federation’s Ali Nawab earned third in 2min 25sec with 50 points. More than 60 players and officials from more than 30 federations participated. Shiraz Asif earned this honor of winning first position third year in a row. At the end of the seminar, POA President Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan (R), IHF President Tayyab Ikram, LCWU VC Dr Bushra Mirza and POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood distributed shields and prizes among the position holders and top performers.