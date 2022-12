Share:

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said our youth is a guarantee of a bright future of the country and expressed hope that they will bring good name for the motherland in the world.

Addressing the eighth convocation of Karachi Dental and Medical College in Karachi on Saturday, he said that steps are being taken to provide maximum opportunities to our youth.

He said that higher education in the country is being promoted so that our youth can compete with the world in different fields.