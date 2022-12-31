Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday stuck in an elevator of Sindh Civil Hospital after it malfunctioned. Azra Pechuho had arrived to inaugurate the children’s surgery ward at the civil hospital. After the inauguration, the elevator Azra Pechuho was in malfunctioned, and she was stuck in there along with the medical superintendent and other staff of the hospital. However, the hospital management took out the provincial minister and other hospital staff from the elevator safely.