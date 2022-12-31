Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Shahzad Sultan on Friday directed the officials to ensure strict security arrangements on new year night.

He ordered the officials to make the patrolling system more effective and strict legal action against those who indulge in fireworks and one-wheeling.

Additional IGP South Punjab expressed these views while presiding over meeting. RPO Bahawalpur Munir Ahmad Zia, RPO DG Khan Syed Khurram Ali, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq, DPO Rajanpur Ahmed Mohiuddin and AIG Operation Qazi Ali Raza were also present. Shahzad Sultan urged the citizens of South Punjab to remain peaceful by keeping good hopes from coming year. He further said that comprehensive strategy would be devised to ensure peace and order in South Punjab through resource management and positive policies. Sultan directed to launch crackdown against drug peddlers on large scale. He also reviewed the crime situation in the regions and directed relevant officials to take measures for reduction in robberies and theft crimes. Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah chaired a meeting to review the arrangements regarding the new year’s night.Emergency Officer Admin and Operation Engineer M Bilal giving said that Rescue 1122 was always ready for the safety of the masses. He said that permanent rescue stations established at Gaddafi Chowk, GT Road, Bhawalpur Road Bypass,

Kalma chowk, Vehari road, Bosan road, Industrial Estate, Tehsil Shujaabad and Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and Rescuers would perform their duties with available resources at various points in Multan. The Rescue will set up special rescue points at 1122 Multan Mall Plaza Multan Cantt, Main Gate Bahauddin Zakaria University, Tehsil Chowk Bosan Road, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Katchery Chowk on the eve of new year night. Rescue 1122 control room was operational round the clock and rescuers were on duty to control any emergencylike situation.

DEO Rescue Dr Kaleemullah said that the provision of timely rescue service in any emergency was the top priority. He urged to drive carefully, strictly follow traffic rules, and follow instructions issued by the administration during fog.