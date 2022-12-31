Share:

Beirut-An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen deaths in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor. It blamed cells linked to the Islamic State group (IS). Syria’s state news agency SANA gave a toll of 10 dead in the “terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers” from al-Taim oil field, which is under Syrian government control. Despite the defeat of its “caliphate” in Syria by US-backed Kurdish forces nearly four years ago, IS continues to claim attacks in Syria and across the border in Iraq.