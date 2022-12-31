Share:

In this post-truth era where truth no more matters, and when fake information is pedaled and imbibed through osmosis, everyone simulates as the most authentic person. However, they are pseudo-savants in actuality. Such a deluge of snippets of information has produced people with shallow knowledge, the intellectual quacks. Such people actually suffer from the Dunning-Kruger Effect which is when individuals with half or no knowledge about a phenomenon paradoxically pose as the most authentic source of information about that topic. Rather they are under the delusion that their opinion must be deemed as the full stop on the moot point. It is to perpetrate intellectual dishonesty and reasoning corruption.

The ubiquitous affectee (victims of Dunning-Kruger Effect) is ever ready to express their half-baked opinions unasked on every matter whether it falls in their purview or not. They shun others’ opinions with definitiveness without giving a single thought. It makes them intolerant in discussions and dialogues where they barge into on their own. Actually it springs from a knowledge gap when they fail to keep pace with their surrounding world which is moving on at high velocity. Their inflated self-assessment makes them egoistic regarding the acceptance of their opinions.

The study of the Dunning-Kruger Effect in the field of education goes a long way in gauging the rot that’s eating into the vitals of our education system. Students spending more time on digital screens behave know-it-all, and they don’t like to listen to teachers even on topics that require experience-based knowledge. Sometimes students gloss over their incompetence by overestimating their abilities. It further leads to their inability to recognize that their performance in studies is poor. They are incapacitated to rectify their shortcomings as long as they remain under the spell of their self-delusion.

By contrast, this effect also causes teachers who excel in a given discipline of knowledge to think a task is simple for students, and underestimate students’ relative abilities. Teachers who are professionally knowledgeable evince their exasperation when students don’t perform as the former expect. They seal the students’ fate then and there, ignoring the fact they haven’t come down to students’ level in their pedagogical approach. Their own cognitive blind spot doesn’t let them acknowledge the gap between their caliber and that of students. They will have to come down to students’ learning level to make the learning process comprehensive and easier.

Efforts which are super-saturated with sincerity and motivation to remove and recognise deficiencies in one’s own knowledge or cognition help one in self-recovery. Books and newspapers keep one abreast of a kaleidoscopic range of changes in the educational and intellectual landscape of the world. Books and newspapers develop mindfulness and soulfulness whereas every bit of knowledge is flashy and superficial on the screen. At least, first they have to demarcate the domain where they compare themselves with others. Everyone is prone to this effect, but openness to feedback, objectivity in analysing others’ opinions and a lifelong commitment to learning can help minimise its impact.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.