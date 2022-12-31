Share:

D I KHAN - Three policemen were injured in a terrorist attack on Takwara check post in Tehsil Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan on Friday. According to Muhammad Shoaib the District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan, twenty terrorists attacked the check post with rocket launchers, hand grenades and latest arms, but due to prompt response of security forces they fled the spot. Talking to media, he said this was the biggest attack on police in the history of Dera Ismail Khan. He said several terrorists were also injured and killed during the response and they were carried away by the assailants. Injured police personals have been shifted to District Headquarter hospital DI Khan.