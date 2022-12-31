Share:

Peshawar - The tourism sector, according to Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, is the backbone of economic stability, and the incumbent provincial government has initiated multiple development projects alongside necessary legislation to establish the tourism sector as an industry. he added that substantial investment has been made in the last four years with the sole purpose of providing state-of-theart facilities to national and international tourists while also creating job opportunities for locals.

according to Mahmood Khan, “Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority” was established to promote, preserve, and revitalise our traditional, cultural, and religious heritage, as well as to regulate tourism in the province and the provincial government is going every mile to promote tourism activities in the province, and that development projects, combined with an institutional and legal framework, have resulted in significant progress in attracting national and international tourists to Khyber pakhtunkhwa.

Numerous steps have been taken in the last four years to develop the tourism sector, in cluding the establishment of special purpose development authorities for Kumrat, Kalash, and Upper swat to boost tourism activities at the local level. similarly, the K.p Tourism police has been established to assist tourists and ensure their safety, he said. a project for the establishment of integrated tourism zones in Ghanool, Mankyal, and Madaklasht is in the works as part of the provincial government’s first-of-its-kind initiative to provide state-of-the-art tourism facilities and attract national and foreign tourists to Khyber pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, camping pods have been installed at 11 different tour ist sites, with the installation of camping pods at 10 more sites in the works. Legislations such as the Kp Tourism act 2019, the Kp Government rest houses and Tourism properties (Development, Management, and regulation) act 2020, and others have been enacted to provide a legal framework for the sustainable development of the tourism sector. Moreover, the Tourism, sports, Culture, Youth affairs, Museums, and archaeology department has been split into two separate departments to ensure effective management and targeted efforts to boost tourism activities in the province.