RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy the snowfall of winter amid the weather forecast of snowfall.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He said that additional traffic wardens had been deployed to facilitate tourists and advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before traveling to hill stations.

The CTP had devised a proper traffic plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police, the CTP spokesman added.