LAHORE - In continuation of re­cent spree of transfer in the province, 2 high rank bureaucrates of grade 19 exchange positions here on Tuesday. Muhammad TariqQureshi (BS-19), Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs, Punjab has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Admin­istration Department. Government Of the Punjab, for further orders. Pervez Iqbal(BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab has been posted as Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs, Punjab, in his own pay & scale, with immediate ef­fect, vice Mr. Muhammad Tariq Qureshi (PAS/BS-19), transferred.