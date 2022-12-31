Share:

KASHMORE-Two notorious bandits have been gunned down by Buxapur police on Friday during an encounter who were carrying headmoney of millions of rupees and were also involved in several inhuman criminal cases.

One of them, Sharif Shar was recommended for Rs.5 million, and was a *symbol of terror* in Kashmore district. He was declared head of dacoits after the killing of Sultan alias Sultoo Shar. He was wanted in more than 30 heinous cases of kidnapping for ransom, police martyrdom, encounters & murders. He was also nominated in the Ghotki incident in which 5 police officers embraced shahadat recently. During the encounter his accomplice notorious dacoit Wahab @ papoo Bhangwar was also killed.

Deputy General of Police (DIGP), Larkana Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, on hearing the news, immediately rushed to the area in the morning and appreciated the efforts of the police party which is working round the clock to eliminate gangsters and dacoits.