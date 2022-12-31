Share:

MULTAN - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will introduce targeted subsidy on essential items for customers registered with BISP under the Prime Minister’s Relief package from January 1. Talkingto media here on Friday, USC Regional Manager Chaudhry Sajjad said that the special subsidy would be provided to the citizens registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in order to provide maximum relief. He informed that sugar will be provided at Rs 70 per kilogramme, ghee at Rs300 and 10-kg flour at Rs40 to the beneficiaries at USC stores. Whereas, for the general public, sugar at Rs89, ghee at Rs375 and 10kg flour at Rs648 would be available. The USC regional manager said that BISP beneficiaries could get a one-time password (OTP) by sending their identity card number on 5566 for transparent availability of subsidized commodities. He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure providing benefits of government subsidies to deserving peoples.