LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Friday and reviewed progress on remedial works in Tail Race Tunnel of the project. The Chief Executive Officer of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company and representatives of the contractors of remedial works and the consultants were also present on the occasion. Electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had to be suspended in July 2022. Consequently, WAPDA started remedial works by awarding contract to a Chinese construction firm in August 2022 after seeking approval from the federal government. Since then, the remedial works are being carried out day and night at the site. While witnessing the construction work at the site in the Tail Race Tunnel, the chairman emphasized upon the project management to complete the remedial works in accordance with the schedule. He further directed that recommendations made by the International Panel of Experts be also adhered to in carrying out the remedial works. Earlier in a briefing, Chief Executive Officer Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company apprised the chairman about progress achieved so far on the remedial works. The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to suspension of electricity generation in July 2022, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.