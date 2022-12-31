Share:

Peshawar - Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Hydro Power Training Institute (HPTI) Mangala WAPDA have reached an agreement to conduct training courses related to staff skills in using machinery and other technical issues, which will increase the capacity of professional engineers and provide them with opportunities to learn modern skills.

PEDO Director Admn/ HR Idrees Khattak and HPTI Director Mechanical Dr Akram Ali signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard at PEDO House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan. Naeem Khan described the training programme as a milestone for professional engineers working in the electricity sector.

He complimented HPTI for enlightening the professional engineers in the province’s energy sector with current capabilities, which is a significant step toward the development of energy in the province, and PEDO will emerge as Mini WAPDA, a developed institution of the province, in the future, he said.