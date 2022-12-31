Share:

KHYBER - a well-equipped and contemporary gynaecology obstetrics unit and nutrition stabilisation centre were inaugurated at the DhQ hospital in Landi Kotal on Friday. an elder from the region cut the ribbon to formally launch the hospital whose facilities have been established by the world health Organisation at a cost of approximately nine million rupees. Dr Jamshed sherani, M s health Centre, shared that the facility contains a labour room, pre and post-delivery wards as well as separate rooms for hiV, hBs, and hCV patients and a ward for malnourished children.