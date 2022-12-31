Share:

LAHORE - In a major success against the crippling polio virus, Punjab is all set to complete second year without a polio case. Lasttime polio virus crippled a child in Punjab was back in 2020. No child has suffered permanent disability since then which is a feat in the province’s fight against polio. Nevertheless, the virus could break free from the loopholes and the schisms of complacency if not eradicated now.

Only 3.9 per cent of samples have tested positive this year as compared to 5 per cent the previous year in 2021 and 58 per cent in 2020. But positive environmental samples from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Faisalabad are an indicator that there is no room for complacency. The reemergence of the virus in samples is an urgent reminder to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops in every polio immunization drive until the virus is completely eradicated.

This suggests that polio free certification could not be achieved without the Af-Pak region being eradicated from the menace of polio. In 2022 Afghanistan has reported two polio cases and Pakistan 20 which implies that eradication dream is still a few years away.

If the fight against the crippling virus is continued with same spirit, the upcoming year of 2023 could well prove to be the last year for polio. If looked closely, all the cases reported in Pakistan have been limited to a very narrow geographic region close to Afghanistan border. But Punjab, the recipient of populations from across the country as well as from Afghanistan, will remain susceptible to the virus owing to the ongoing population movement. In order to fight the risk of polio virus reinfection, Punjab is taking stringent measures.

“Punjab is prioritizing, tracking and vaccinating Not Available children with critical focus on three very high-risk mega districts including Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi,” noted the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator and head of the polio programmeKhizerAfzaal Chaudhry recounting the measures taken to keep virus out of the province. “Punjab has set up transit vaccination points to immunise cross-border and inter-provincial populations in efforts to eradicate polio,” he added. “In the wake of virus transmission in Pakistan, anti-polio teams deployed at the transit sites in Punjab have been further alerted so that no child misses polio vaccination. Punjab EOC has tasked District Health Management Teams to supervise all teams regularly. The decision has been taken to ensure that virus does not return to the province or find its way through Punjab to other provinces. The moving population run the risk of carrying the virus and infect unvaccinated and immuno-compromised children,” he added.

Transit points serve as an opportunity to vaccinate maximum number of children crossing through the sites. The sites play a key role in mitigating the risk of virus transmission. Out of the 41 functional transit sites, 15 have been established at inter-provincial boundaries with KP, Sindh and Baluchistan, six at international airports and two at railway stations.

The districts where permanent transit sites have been set up include Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sialkot. In addition, with a view to boosting the vaccination of children belonging to priority communities at transit points, the EOC has deployed language appropriate social mobilizers with anti-polio teams.

In order to boost child immunity against the virus in the face of virus circulation in other provinces and movement of population from outbreak zones, Punjab implemented nine Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIAs) in 2022. Two of the SIAs were conducted all over Punjab while 7 were held in selected areas which also included a mop up. Over 20 million children were vaccinated in each national SIA. While in sub-national activities, Punjab successfully met its targets. In monsoon season, however, rains coupled with displacement of families due to floods posed serious challenges in achieving full vaccination of children. Punjab government, mindful of the polio crisis, adopted a pro-active approach toward this end. Punjab Emergency Operations Centre continued to remain in touch with the affected districts and coordinated relief measures like health camps. This was done to ensure that accessible children receive polio drops and communities are able to receive integrated services like EPI vaccination, ante-natal care and routine check-ups as well as medication. The EOC finalized plans to hold SIAs in the affected districts immediately and successfully vaccinated children against polio in areas missed due to floods. Districts which were severely affected with floods included Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and RY Khan.

Children suffer paralysis in areas where routine immunization rates remain critically low. So, in addition to holding SIAs, Punjab continued to adopt innovative approaches like Extended Outreach Activities (EOA) and capacity-building of EPI staff to improve coverage of essential immunization and respond to polio virus transmission. The EOC has developed an application to help the EPI in zero dose recording and coverage in all 36 districts. The application has helped the EPI in recording of zero dose coverage. The EOC has identified 15 weighted indicators for selection of EPI priority union councils and shared a UC-wise score card with all 36 districts. The EOC supported the special EOAs in selected union councils of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari, DG Khan, RY Khan and Lodhran to boost OPV, IPV and EPI vaccination.

Priority Community Engagement is the cornerstone of polio eradication efforts which ensures access of polio teams in the most vulnerable households. Punjab EOC has strengthened the Priority Community Engagement strategy in 2022. As part of the strategy, the Punjab EOC has deployed 827 language appropriate personnel in priority communities in 19 districts of Punjab. During the year 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ramped up support for polio eradication by dedicating the second day of the Lahore test match between Pakistan and Australia to raising awareness on the importance of polio eradication.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with the polio programme, the PCB facilitated various awareness-raising activities, including a shout out by the players to promote awareness messages for polio eradication. Since cricket is a favourite game in Pakistan and followed closely by millions, the test match provided a massive opportunity to utilise the power of the game for promoting polio vaccination by reaching thousands of fans attending and millions watching the test globally. A number of cricketers most notably M Yousuf, Pakistan batting coach, and Abdul Razzaq joined hands with Punjab Emergency Operations Centre. Throughout the year communication workers conducted the profiling of high-risk communities, dispelled myths, misconceptions and broke new barriers as they reached out to communities to ensure that all children receive the anti-polio vaccine.

Most of the activities focused on the engagement of ulema, religious elders, village influencers, political leaders, teachers, students, community-based organizations, priority communities, labourers and doctors.

“Multiple doses of anti-polio drops offer the best protection against the virus. Every single child needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we are to eradicate polio from infected zones. Local communities must be reassured that immunization is a safe and effective means of safeguarding their children against this virus,” underscored the EOC coordinator.