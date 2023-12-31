1155 students complete edu in CKSKS Cadet College so far

PESHAWAR - Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (CKSKS) Cadet College has proudly educated 1155 students since its establishment.

Official sources highlight the college’s dedication to honoring Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s bravery, re­nowned for its exceptional education standards and qualified teaching staff.

Reserved seats cater to students from merged and tribal areas, ensuring inclusivity. The college prior­itizes holistic development, providing essential facil­ities for character building.

Boasting modern laboratories and a dedicated IT section, the college offers spacious, tech-equipped classrooms, including interactive smart boards for enhanced learning experiences.

Local communities commend the Pakistan Army’s efforts in founding the Cadet College and advocate for the replication of similar educational institutions for students’ benefit.