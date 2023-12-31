2 absconders among 4 outlaws held, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Four outlaws, including two absconders, were ap­prehended by the district police, leading to the recovery of weapons and drugs from their pos­session.

According to a police spokesperson, the Yarik Po­lice Station team, headed by SHO Khubab Wali Ba­loch, apprehended Sifat Ullah, an absconder wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

Additionally, the police detained Meraaj Uddin, another absconder sought in two theft cases.

In a separate operation, the Yarik police arrested Tanvir, seizing 238 grams of heroin and 39 grams of the drug Ice from his possession.

Simultaneously, the Paroa police team, under SHO Bilal Khan, apprehended Allah Nawaz, son of Mu­hammad Shehzad, who was wanted in connection with a murder case.

The police successfully recovered the weapon uti­lized in the crime.

DERA POLICE SEIZE NCP GOODS WORTH RS2.7M

DI Khan District police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items valued at approximately Rs 2.7 million during an ongoing crackdown on the smug­gling of such goods within Daraban and Shaheed Nawab Khan police station jurisdictions.

As per a police spokesperson, the operations tar­geting the smuggling of NCP goods persisted dis­trict-wide under the guidance of DPO Dera.

Daraban police intercepted a vehicle (DIK-4868) during routine checks en route to Zhob, discover­ing 100 sacks of Iranian plastic bags. The recovered plastic bags are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 million.

Simultaneously, Shaheed Nawab Khan police sta­tion uncovered 48 NCP tyres loaded in a car with the registration number (AFX-789) during inspec­tion. The estimated value of these seized NCP tyres amounts to approximately Rs 1.2 million.

Subsequently, all confiscated NCP goods were handed over to customs authorities for further le­gal procedures.