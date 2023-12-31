2 absconders among 4 outlaws held, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Four outlaws, including two absconders, were apprehended by the district police, leading to the recovery of weapons and drugs from their possession.
According to a police spokesperson, the Yarik Police Station team, headed by SHO Khubab Wali Baloch, apprehended Sifat Ullah, an absconder wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.
Additionally, the police detained Meraaj Uddin, another absconder sought in two theft cases.
In a separate operation, the Yarik police arrested Tanvir, seizing 238 grams of heroin and 39 grams of the drug Ice from his possession.
Simultaneously, the Paroa police team, under SHO Bilal Khan, apprehended Allah Nawaz, son of Muhammad Shehzad, who was wanted in connection with a murder case.
The police successfully recovered the weapon utilized in the crime.
DERA POLICE SEIZE NCP GOODS WORTH RS2.7M
DI Khan District police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items valued at approximately Rs 2.7 million during an ongoing crackdown on the smuggling of such goods within Daraban and Shaheed Nawab Khan police station jurisdictions.
As per a police spokesperson, the operations targeting the smuggling of NCP goods persisted district-wide under the guidance of DPO Dera.
Daraban police intercepted a vehicle (DIK-4868) during routine checks en route to Zhob, discovering 100 sacks of Iranian plastic bags. The recovered plastic bags are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 million.
Simultaneously, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station uncovered 48 NCP tyres loaded in a car with the registration number (AFX-789) during inspection. The estimated value of these seized NCP tyres amounts to approximately Rs 1.2 million.
Subsequently, all confiscated NCP goods were handed over to customs authorities for further legal procedures.