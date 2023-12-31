260 officers, soldiers martyred while fighting terrorists this year

Armed Forces express resolve to continue counter-terrorism war.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Armed Forces have expressed their firm resolve to continue war against terrorism with the overwhelming sup­port of the people till the elimi­nation of last terrorist.

In the outgoing year of 2023, effective measures were taken for country’s defence, security and against terrorism in view of the situation of unrest in the region. In this year, eighteen thousand seven hundred thir­ty-six intelligence-based opera­tions were conducted by the se­curity forces across the country in which five hundred sixty-six terrorists were killed includ­ing the most wanted terrorists while five thousand one hun­dred and sixty-one terrorists were arrested. Due to the effec­tive operations of intelligence agencies, Gulzar Imam Sham­be and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, the most key commanders of the Baloch National Army rejoined the national mainstream.

Similarly, fifteen thousand sixty-three intelligence-based operations were carried out in Balochistan in which one hundred nine terrorists were sent to hell. In Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, one thousand nine hundred forty two intelli­gence-based operations were conducted in which four hun­dred and forty-seven terrorists were gunned down. Similar­ly, one hundred ninety intelli­gence-based operations were conducted in Punjab, four­teen in Gilgit-Baltistan and one thousand nine hundred and eighty-seven in Sindh, kill­ing ten terrorists. The Armed Forces of Pakistan, law en­forcement agencies and people of the country also rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. More than one thousand people, includ­ing260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country in terrorist attacks.

The Armed Forces of Paki­stan have taken various steps to make the country a cradle of peace, and now it is hoped that there will be peace and stability in the time to come. The Armed Forces together with the oth­er law enforcing agencies and with the support of people of Pakistan will continue the war against terrorism.