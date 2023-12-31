260 officers, soldiers martyred while fighting terrorists this year

Armed Forces express resolve to continue counter-terrorism war.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Armed Forces have expressed their firm resolve to continue war against terrorism with the overwhelming support of the people till the elimination of last terrorist.
In the outgoing year of 2023, effective measures were taken for country’s defence, security and against terrorism in view of the situation of unrest in the region. In this year, eighteen thousand seven hundred thirty-six intelligence-based operations were conducted by the security forces across the country in which five hundred sixty-six terrorists were killed including the most wanted terrorists while five thousand one hundred and sixty-one terrorists were arrested. Due to the effective operations of intelligence agencies, Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, the most key commanders of the Baloch National Army rejoined the national mainstream.
Similarly, fifteen thousand sixty-three intelligence-based operations were carried out in Balochistan in which one hundred nine terrorists were sent to hell. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one thousand nine hundred forty two intelligence-based operations were conducted in which four hundred and forty-seven terrorists were gunned down. Similarly, one hundred ninety intelligence-based operations were conducted in Punjab, fourteen in Gilgit-Baltistan and one thousand nine hundred and eighty-seven in Sindh, killing ten terrorists. The Armed Forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies and people of the country also rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. More than one thousand people, including260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country in terrorist attacks.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan have taken various steps to make the country a cradle of peace, and now it is hoped that there will be peace and stability in the time to come. The Armed Forces together with the other law enforcing agencies and with the support of people of Pakistan will continue the war against terrorism.