5 collection centres under NMU to provide affordable test facility to be established

MULTAN - Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Javed Akram said on Saturday that five collection centres under Nishtar Medical University (NMU) would be established to provide standardized and affordable laboratory test facilities to patients. Dur­ing the syndicate meeting, the minister stressed the priority of the government to offer high-quality and cost-effective healthcare facilities to the public.

Dr Akram stated that a special conces­sion of 20% in test fees would be granted to patients above 60 years of age for vari­ous diagnostic tests. Highlighting the gov­ernment’s commitment to healthcare, the provincial minister asserted that no com­promise was acceptable in the treatment and care of patients in government hos­pitals. He also disclosed daily changes of bed sheets in hospital beds, ensuring dif­ferent colored bed sheets are used every day to maintain hygiene standards. The meeting, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rana Altaf Ahmed, renowned industrialist, and former provincial minister Jalaluddin Rumi, and Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Multan Rao Asif Ali, approved 16 agenda items, including the appoint­ment of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Professor Rana Altaf Ahmed. Before the meeting, the provincial minister inaugurated the Phar­macy College, Staff Club, and Syndicate Hall of Nishtar Medical University. He ex­pressed optimism that the establishment of the Pharmacy College would enhance pharmaceutical research effectiveness.