AIOU to hold convocation in Islamabad, other cities

SIALKOT - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Dr Muhammed Anees has said the uni­versity is organizing a convocation which will be held in different cities of the country including Islamabad. He said degree holders of all pro­grammes, who have secured 70 percent or more marks between 2004 and 2022, can register by January 5. Registered tutors, who have obtained a degree in any programme from AIOU, can also apply online. He said that the registration fee was Rs3,000 which they could deposit through ABL, MCB, UBL, FWBL and EasyPaisa, Jazz Cash and U Paisa. All details are available on the uni­versity website www.aiou.edu.pk.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi will give away medals and degrees to the students, he added. Federal ministers, senior officials, vice chancellors, deans of Allama Iqbal Open Uni­versity, professors, faculty members, students and social personalities will also participate in the ceremony.