An Iron Wall

2023 was not an ideal year for Pakistan when it comes to the security situation. The year saw an uptick in militancy and terrorism. Aside from multiple major attacks, the armed forces remained engaged in volatile regions, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Just recently, a successful intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan neutralised five terrorists involved in multifaceted violent activities. This, coupled with many other similar operations throughout the year, is evidence of the commitment and professionalism of the armed forces.

All these counter-terror operations deserve appreciation because, without these, we cannot even imagine curbing the constant threat of terrorism and militancy. Fighting back militancy and terrorism, however, has never been smooth sailing or a fight without any loss. The risk of losing life in combat has not deterred these brave men in uniform. It is a heartbreaking reality that so many armed personnel have lost their lives fighting the monster of terrorism in the country. The fact that the military continues to effectively counter these threats is a testament to its resilience, strategic acumen, and dedication to ensuring the safety of the nation. The nature of the threat arising out of terrorism has evolved over time. The security forces have demonstrated a corresponding adaptability in the hard areas. The way Pakistan’s forces stand like a wall of iron between the citizens and the terrorists is beyond commendable.

More than often, citizens tend to ask when this counter-terrorism fight ends. The fact is that militancy and terrorism have been persistent threats to Pakistan’s security for decades now. A decisive win means a surrender by the militants before the state’s unquestionable sovereignty. This might be very challenging but not impossible. Just recently, a Baloch fighting faction surrendered before the state and announced it in the open. These are, nonetheless, the successes of the counter-terrorism operations undertaken by the armed forces