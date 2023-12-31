Aurat Foundation organises 3-day ‘National Training of Trainers’

LAHORE - The Aurat Foundation (AF) organ­ised a three-day ‘National Training of Trainers’ (NToT) for 2023, titled ‘Be­yond the ballots: Enhancing women political participation to strengthen democratic culture’, here at a local hotel. Women activists from differ­ent political parties participated in the event where they were imparted training about leadership, women political participation, mapping of political situation, communicating as a leader, networking, alliance-building and culture of democracy. The upcoming general election in the country present a crucial junc­ture for enhancing women’s politi­cal participation, which has always been a focus area for the foundation. According to AF, women’s political participation had always been an up­hill battle in Pakistan. General elec­tion in 2018 witnessed an increased focus on women’s political participa­tion with higher female voter turn­out in various parts of the country. The Elections Act of 2017 mandated that returns from any constituency where women’s turnout was less than or equal to 10 per cent would be nullified. It also criminalised the practice of preventing a woman from voting in or contesting an election.

Besides that, the Act required all political parties to list female candi­dates in at least five per cent of their non-reserved National and provin­cial assembly seats. The ECP pro­moted women-only polling stations with female staff to encourage voter turnout in more conservative parts of the country. Despite an overall decrease in voter turnout, female voter turnout in 2018 is estimated at 23.26 million, an increase compared to 22.9 million in the 2013 general elections. Despite all these positive developments, women’s participa­tion in the electoral process contin­ues to face a significant gender gap. Of the country’s nearly 106 million registered voters, 59.2 million are male and 46.7 million are female. Pakistan ranks last in the world for female turnout in elections, with nearly 20 per cent fewer women than men having voted in the previ­ous national election, according to survey data.