Sunday, December 31, 2023
Ban imposed on display of arms, aerial firing on eve of New Year

Agencies
December 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has imposed a complete ban for two days on carrying/ display of arms, aerial firing. and use of fireworks in the jurisdiction of the Karachi division under Section 144 Cr.PC to safeguard of precious lives of citizens on the eve of New Year (Dec 31 and Jan 01). According to notification issued here other day, Commissioner while exercising powers conferred under section 144 (6) Cr.PC delegated by Home department, Commissioner has imposed a ban on above mentioned activities for two days i-e 31st December 2023 and January 01, 2024, with immediate effect.

Agencies

