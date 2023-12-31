Cantonment boards, municipal corporation not fixing damaged traffic siganls: CTO

Rawalpindi-There are so many roads in city out of traffic siganls causing immense traffic snarls and the city traffic police have written letters to cantonment boards and municipal corporation for fixing/ repairing the traffic siganls but no response was given so far. As many as 639,167 challans were issued to people on violations of traffic regulations in year 2023 by the wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi while collecting 270 million as fine from violators.

“Some 349 police officers and officials were included among those issued fine tickets by the CTP, whereas, 5698 cases were registered with various police stations against traffic law violators,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan at a presser held here on Saturday in Traffic Police Headquarters. He was flanked by Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi, DSP Traffic Asif Kamal and Traffic Education Wing Incharge Inspector Tahira Kanwal. Addressing the presser, CTO Taimoor Khan said that CTP wardens did excellent job by issuing 6,39,175 fine tickets to traffic rule’s violators during 2023 and collected Rs 270m fine from road users. “We can make our journey safer by ensuring discipline while driving on roads,” he said. He added the fines were imposed on 66109 drivers without having licence, 7,370 under drivers, 118,122 persons for driving bikes sans helmets, 18,375 over wrong parking and 1,412 smoke emitting vehicles.

“CTP wardens got registered cases against 3,771 under age drivers with police stations as well,” said Taimoor Khan. He said that the Education Wing of CTP had distributed a total of 18,000 pamphlets among Road users to create awareness about Road safety laws.

Similarly, the wing also organized 140 informative lectures for public. The Licensing Branch of CTP had issued 124,124 new driving licenses to citizens during 2023, said CTO adding that Education Wing is playing a vital role to create awareness about road safety laws among public.

Answering questions of media men, Taimoor Khan, the CTO, said fixing road traffic signals is sole responsibility of cantonment boards and municipal corporation and the CTP had wrote letters to all the departments concerned to install and repair the road traffic signals in the area where missing. However, neither cantonment boards nor municipal corporation given positive response to CTP in this regard. He said that traffic police wardens have been directed to behave politely with Road users or else strict action would be taken against them.