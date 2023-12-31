Caretaker govt has nothing to do with candidates’ nomination papers: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Min­ister of Information Murtaza Solangi said that the approval or re­jection of nomination papers of the candidates is a constitutional pro­cess, and any decisions in this regard fall within the legal framework.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates successfully submitted their nomination pa­pers. He clarified that the acceptance or rejec­tion of these papers is a constitutional process. He said that the care­taker government has no involvement in these matters, and only the Election Commission of Pakistan can act in such electoral affairs. Reiter­ating the adherence to constitutional bound­aries, Murtaza Solangi emphasised that all po­litical parties, including PTI, receive fair coverage based on ethical editorial policies. He further noted that registered political parties are receiving unbiased coverage on state me­dia, adhering to ethical journal­istic standards.

Murtaza Solangi also ex­pressed the commitment to provide necessary support to the Election Commission for fi­nancial and administrative fa­cilitation. He informed that the Election Commission’s finan­cial needs were initially met with an allocation of 10 billion rupees, followed by an addi­tional disbursement of 17.4 bil­lion rupees.

Talking about the progress in the negotiations with Ba­loch protesters, the Informa­tion Minister revealed that in the first phase, all children and women were safely released. In the second phase, 163 male individuals were also set free, and the remaining 34 individ­uals were released in the third phase. Murtaza Solangi asserted the right to peaceful protest for every citizen but clarified that actions such as road closures, entering restricted zones, as­saulting the police, and pelting stones are outside the boundar­ies of peaceful demonstrations and are not permitted.

Meanwhile, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan Saturday is­sued code of conduct for the na­tional media with regard to the coverage of the upcoming Gen­eral Elections.

According to the code, the con­tent floated on print, electronic and digital media shall not re­flect any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, digni­ty or security of Pakistan, pub­lic order or the integrity and in­dependence of the judiciary and other national institutions.

It said that the allegations and statements which may harm na­tional solidarity or may create law and order situation shall be strictly avoided on print, elec­tronic and social media.

The content on print, elec­tronic or digital media shall not include any aspect which might be construed as personal attack on candidates or political par­ties on the basis of gender, reli­gion, sect, or baradari.

The code of conduct fur­ther says that the government and the law enforcing agencies shall provide due protection to media persons and media houses to maintain their free­dom of expression as their fun­damental right. No print, elec­tronic or digital media shall run campaign of candidate and po­litical parties at the cost of pub­lic exchequer.

It further said that the jour­nalists shall launch civic and voter education programmes which shall be inclusive, espe­cially focusing marginalized groups such as women, trans­gender, youth, minorities and differently-abled persons to maximize voter turnout and en­sure their participation in the electoral process.