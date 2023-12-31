Caretaker govt has nothing to do with candidates’ nomination papers: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Murtaza Solangi said that the approval or rejection of nomination papers of the candidates is a constitutional process, and any decisions in this regard fall within the legal framework.
In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates successfully submitted their nomination papers. He clarified that the acceptance or rejection of these papers is a constitutional process. He said that the caretaker government has no involvement in these matters, and only the Election Commission of Pakistan can act in such electoral affairs. Reiterating the adherence to constitutional boundaries, Murtaza Solangi emphasised that all political parties, including PTI, receive fair coverage based on ethical editorial policies. He further noted that registered political parties are receiving unbiased coverage on state media, adhering to ethical journalistic standards.
Murtaza Solangi also expressed the commitment to provide necessary support to the Election Commission for financial and administrative facilitation. He informed that the Election Commission’s financial needs were initially met with an allocation of 10 billion rupees, followed by an additional disbursement of 17.4 billion rupees.
Talking about the progress in the negotiations with Baloch protesters, the Information Minister revealed that in the first phase, all children and women were safely released. In the second phase, 163 male individuals were also set free, and the remaining 34 individuals were released in the third phase. Murtaza Solangi asserted the right to peaceful protest for every citizen but clarified that actions such as road closures, entering restricted zones, assaulting the police, and pelting stones are outside the boundaries of peaceful demonstrations and are not permitted.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan Saturday issued code of conduct for the national media with regard to the coverage of the upcoming General Elections.
According to the code, the content floated on print, electronic and digital media shall not reflect any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, dignity or security of Pakistan, public order or the integrity and independence of the judiciary and other national institutions.
It said that the allegations and statements which may harm national solidarity or may create law and order situation shall be strictly avoided on print, electronic and social media.
The content on print, electronic or digital media shall not include any aspect which might be construed as personal attack on candidates or political parties on the basis of gender, religion, sect, or baradari.
The code of conduct further says that the government and the law enforcing agencies shall provide due protection to media persons and media houses to maintain their freedom of expression as their fundamental right. No print, electronic or digital media shall run campaign of candidate and political parties at the cost of public exchequer.
It further said that the journalists shall launch civic and voter education programmes which shall be inclusive, especially focusing marginalized groups such as women, transgender, youth, minorities and differently-abled persons to maximize voter turnout and ensure their participation in the electoral process.