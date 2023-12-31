Climate change poses a severe health threat in Balochistan, constantly impacting individuals and spreading various diseases virtually. It has become a paramount health challenge, causing numerous hardships for the citizens of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Unfortunately, the authorities have not adequately addressed this critical issue seriously, resulting in an increase in greenhouse effects and contributing to globalisation, desertification, and many other challenges. Therefore, urgent intervention from the health department is essential to protect lives and address this matter as soon as possible.
SAFIA HASIL,
Karachi.