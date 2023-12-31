Climate change poses a severe health threat in Balochistan, constantly impacting individu­als and spreading various diseas­es virtually. It has become a para­mount health challenge, causing numerous hardships for the cit­izens of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Unfortunately, the au­thorities have not adequately ad­dressed this critical issue seri­ously, resulting in an increase in greenhouse effects and contrib­uting to globalisation, desertifi­cation, and many other challeng­es. Therefore, urgent intervention from the health department is es­sential to protect lives and address this matter as soon as possible.

SAFIA HASIL,

Karachi.