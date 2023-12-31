Sunday, December 31, 2023
DC Narowal orders dengue teams to clear all hotspots for larval surveillance

Says surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, scrap shops service stations, under-construction buildings and other hotspots should be be regularly made

Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2023
NAROWAL  -   A meeting of the District Emergen­cy Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza in which the performance of teams was reviewed along with a detailed review of activities.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammed Tariq, entomologist Am­anat Ali besides officers from depart­ments concerned, like Environment, Livestock, Rescue 1122, Transport, Industries, Food, Agriculture, Educa­tion, Civil Defence and Public Affairs.

The DC urged the dengue teams to clear all hotspots for larval surveil­lance and asked officers to monitor the performance of the teams. He said that the surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, scrap shops service stations, under-construction buildings and other hotspots should be be regularly made. “The awareness campaign should also be continued effectively,” he added.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider and DHO Dr. Muhammed Tariq informed the meeting that during the week, 13,566 visits were made by 74 out­door teams and 64,674 visits were made by 414 indoor teams, while 1463 hotspots were checked 100%.

They said that 57 notices were is­sued to ensure the implementation of dengue SOPs.

