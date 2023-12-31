DC reviews arrangements for general elections

ABBOTTABAD - District Returning Officer (DRO) and Deputy Commissioner of Batgram, Tanveer-ul-Rahman, led a meeting at his office to assess arrangements for the impending General Elections 2024.
Present at the meeting were District Election Commissioner (DEC) Batgram, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), DSP headquarters, and other pertinent officials.
DEO Batgram, Tanveer-ul-Rahman, provided a detailed briefing on the meticulous groundwork for the General Elections 2024. Stressing the importance of punctuality, the District Returning Officer issued directives for the timely completion of all election-related arrangements. These arrangements encompassed the training of polling staff, personnel appointments, provisioning necessary facilities at polling stations, installation of surveillance cameras, and the formulation of a comprehensive plan for transportation and security.
Simultaneously, Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Bashir Ahmed chaired a meeting to address election preparedness in the district. Attendees included the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan Lower,