DC reviews arrangements for general elections

ABBOTTABAD - District Returning Officer (DRO) and Deputy Commissioner of Bat­gram, Tanveer-ul-Rahman, led a meeting at his office to assess ar­rangements for the impending General Elections 2024.

Present at the meeting were District Election Commissioner (DEC) Batgram, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Of­ficers (AROs), DSP headquarters, and other pertinent officials.

DEO Batgram, Tanveer-ul-Rah­man, provided a detailed briefing on the meticulous groundwork for the General Elections 2024. Stress­ing the importance of punctuality, the District Returning Officer is­sued directives for the timely com­pletion of all election-related ar­rangements. These arrangements encompassed the training of poll­ing staff, personnel appointments, provisioning necessary facilities at polling stations, installation of surveillance cameras, and the for­mulation of a comprehensive plan for transportation and security.

Simultaneously, Deputy Com­missioner Lower Kohistan Bashir Ahmed chaired a meeting to ad­dress election preparedness in the district. Attendees included the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan Lower,